Lincoln man facing charges after threatening hotel staff with knife

A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after police say he threatened employees at a hotel with a knife.

On Sunday, around 2 p.m., officers were called to the Luxury Inn on NW 12th Street, in northwest Lincoln, where a man was reported to be threatening people with a knife.

Hotel staff identified the man as 35-year old Matthew Stinson and told responding officers that he came into the lobby holding a knife, threatening to kill the clerk.

LPD said Stinson made comments about hurting others and left before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers located Stinson around 8 p.m. near 1st and P Streets, in west Lincoln.

LPD said when responding officers contacted him, Stinson threw a can of alcohol at the officers and ran away.

Officers caught up with Stinson, where they found a knife in his possession. LPD said the knife blade was 3-inches long.

He was arrested and is facing use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest and terroristic threat charges.