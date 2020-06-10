Lincoln man facing charges after taking off clothes, walking around Walmart

A Lincoln man is facing indecent exposure charges after officers say he took off his clothing at two stores in front of witnesses.

On Tuesday at 9 a.m., Walmart staff called Lincoln Police after a man in the store took off his clothes and while walking around was yelling.

Officers arrived at the Walmart on N 27th Street and were notified that the man had put shorts on and was running away.

LPD said the man was then seen removing his clothing and started running to Sam's Club.

Responding officers reported that the man, identified as 24-year old Kyle Schuelke, tried resisting arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

LPD said Schuelke was taken to the hospital and is facing indecent exposure and resisting arrest charges.