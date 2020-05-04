Lincoln man facing weapons charges after firework goes off, sparking large fight

A Lincoln man is facing charges after police say he lit off a firework which sparked a large fight.

On Sunday, just after midnight, police were dispatched to an area near Orchard and N 46th Streets for a fight.

Witnesses told officers there was a loud explosion in the courtyard and they could hear a group fighting.

Officers said 12 people were fighting and the fight started when a man lit a firework off in a parking lot near someone's car.

Investigators believe 35-year old Samuel Espinoza lit the firework and during the argument, he grabbed a shotgun and threatened another person.

LPD said no one wanted to press charges, however, Espinoza allowed officers to search his home for firearms.

During the search, LPD said they found a 9mm handgun, a 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Espinoza is unable to own firearms because he is a convicted felon.

He is now facing two counts of possession a firearm by a prohibited person.