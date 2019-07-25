Lincoln man injured in strong-arm robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery inside an apartment in north Lincoln.

According to police, just before 12:00 a.m. Thursday, two men broke into an apartment at Bridgeport Apartments. The complex is just north of 14th and Superior.

Police said a 19-year-old man who lives in the apartment sustained minor injuries. Several items were also stolen from the apartment.

Police have not released a description of the suspects but anyone with information can call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

