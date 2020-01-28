Lincoln man killed in Sunday accident in Dawson County

A Lincoln man died in a car crash Sunday on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

The Dawson County Sheriff identified the victim as Brendan Troutman, 33.

In a press release, the sheriff said the accident was reported Sunday morning at 11:37 a.m. It happened in the west-bound lanes of Interstate 80 about two miles east of Lexington.

Troutman was in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup which entered the median, over-corrected, came back up on the roadway and then rolled. Both Troutman and a passenger, Tiya Troutman, 28, were ejected from the vehicle.

Brendan Troutman was dead at the scene. Tiya Troutman, at last check, was in serious condition at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The accident is still under investigation.