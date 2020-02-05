Lincoln man killed in Tuesday evening crash

A 31-year-old Lincoln man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cornhusker Highway, right outside the Deluxe Inn.

Lincoln Police say the driver was exiting the parking lot, when, according to a witness, the vehicle accelerated across the highway, jumped a median, and crashed head on into a small solid concrete structure. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died. LPD says the man may have suffered some sort of medical episode.

Police expect to release the man's identity at some point today, after the family has been notified.