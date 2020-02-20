Lincoln man killed in crash on Highway 75

A 69-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Richardson County on Wednesday.

LPD said around 6:40 a.m., a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a flatbed trailer crossed the centerline of Highway 75 in Richardson County and struck a 2019 Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado was driven by Robert Hansen, 69, of Lincoln, who pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

