Lincoln man loses $3,000 after scam through Tik Tok app

Lincoln police reported several scams this morning, including one through the social app Tik Tok, where a man lost $3,000.

The man reported that his bank called him and said that he owed the money because his daughter's account was overdrawn.

The 15-year-old girl said that she had gained enough followers on Tik Tok to start earning money. To get the money, she gave her father's bank information through the app. Four fake checks, totaling $8,000, were then deposited into her account.

By the time they realized what had happened, the girl had spent $1,000 and an unknown person had taken $2,000 from her account.

Police also said an 87-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,300 on July 10.

She received a call saying she had won $3,000,000 from Publishing Clearing House but she needed to pay $1,300 to cover the taxes of the winnings, which she sent. The woman's family found out and stopped payment on the check.

She then received additional calls and sent $1,300 again to an address in New Jersey. She suffered a loss of $1,300.

LPD also reported that a 25-year-old man lost $800 after he was scammed over the phone.

On July 11 the man received a call and the caller ID said “Apple Inc”. The caller told the victim his computer had been hacked and asked him if he had used a public WiFi recently. He said he had.

The caller told the man there were multiple IP addresses currently connected to his computer that needed to removed for his own safety.

He was eventually directed to a website where he was told to type in eBay gift card codes. The victim was told to purchase eBay gift cards and to provide the gift card codes. The victim suffered a loss of $800 before realizing it was a scam.