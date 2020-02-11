Lincoln man makes mural to signify children in the community

A Lincoln man, known for sculpting different items at Nebraska Innovation Studio, created a mural on a building wall at S. 11th and B streets.

Source: (KOLN)

David Manzanares said he started working on the mural in October.

"It talks about the future and the change for immigration and like all of these kids are from different places," Manzanares said.

The mural has a handful of children jumping rope along with two adults twirling the rope.

It's also painted yellow and orange as a symbol of the monarch butterfly. He said it relates to how people, just like the monarch butterfly, move all over the country.

"It's the idea of what community is and how we want to look at us in the street," Manzanares said.

To design the mural, Manzanares used laser-cut cardboards as a stencil. He said he got several kids and adults help making it.

"I'm talking about kids as a metaphor for immigration and monarchs and so I want them to grow in a happy environment," Manzanares said.

Manzanares said he plans to continue doing artwork in the community and hopes the mural brings joy to several in the area.