Lincoln man makes sign to honor healthcare workers

During this pandemic, people are finding creative ways to honor those on the front lines. One Lincoln man is spending hours every week doing just that.

Brian Liegl goes to area hospitals and even some fire stations with a sign and a simple message: Thank you.

"What they do to help others is so compassionate and loyal, you can't ask for better," Liegl said. "You just can't."

Liegl was recently furloughed from his job at Dillard's but he said he didn't want to sit around feeling sorry for himself.

"I said, 'You know what, I'm still not going to let this bother me,'" Liegl said. "As long as I'm physically able, I'm going to support everybody else that is helping us."

He goes to each of Lincoln's hospitals two or three times a week, and depending on the weather, spends about an hour at each hospital.

"I figured the nurses and doctors are on their feet all day, I can be on my feet for a while," Liegl said.

He even comes with his own positive playlist.

"I pick songs that I think will encourage people or say you're not alone," Liegl said. "I mean, Lean on Me by Bill Withers is an excellent song."

For Liegl, this show of respect is personal.

"I have two nieces who are in the health field," Liegl said. "Jenny is an RN in York and I've got another niece in San Diego and she's a nurse practitioner."

Front line workers say Liegl's simple act of kindness brings a smile when they need it most.

"It brightens your day, because we work really hard taking care of our patients," said Charisse Pilcher, a registered nurse at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "Just looking out the window, knowing people are behind us and supporting us is great."

Liegl said he will keep going to each of the hospitals to say "Thank you," weekly until the pandemic is over and even after he returns to work himself.

"It brings joy," Liegl said. "If it brings joy to others, it brings joy to me. And just saying thank you is never going to be enough, but it's something I can do."