Lincoln man missing unique 1969 Schwinn moped

A 28-year-old Lincoln man is missing his moped after it was stolen off his apartment balcony.

Police said the man reported his 1969 Red and Blue Schwinn Beachcomber 49 CC moped was taken off his balcony located near 18th and F street Wednesday.

He said the cable cord lock that kept the bike secured was cut and left behind.

The bike is worth $500, and police said it's unique so they're hoping someone will recognize it and let them know.

The victim told police he thought the moped may have been stolen around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday because he heard voices coming from his balcony area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.