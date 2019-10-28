Lincoln man reports at least three weapons were stolen from his car

Lincoln police are investigating after a man said several weapons were stolen from his car overnight.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man reported his vehicle was parked in his driveway near 56th and Old Cheney and one of his children may have accidentally left the door unlocked.

He discovered someone had taken his loaded 9mm handgun, rifle, bow, medication, laptop computer and trail camera.

The total loss was valued at approximately $2,250. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.