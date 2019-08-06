Lincoln man scammed out of nearly $1,000 warns others not to let their guard down

An 85-year-old Lincoln man has a warning - even when you think you're taking extra precautions against scammers, you could still be a victim.

Art Lindsay said he recently lost nearly $1,000 to a scammer.

Lindsay said he had been looking for a part time job when he got a phone call about an opportunity to advertise an ice cream company with decals on his car.

He said he was sent a check for nearly $1500.

$500 was for his payment and he was to send the rest to someone who would put the ads on his car.

Questioning whether or not it was real, Lindsay said he waited to send the money until the bank told him the check was legitimate and until the money showed up in his account.

Two days after depositing the check, the money was there, and he sent nearly $1,000 to an address in Georgia.

"Two days later the bank charged me for a bad check, it was a fraudulent check all along," Lindsay said. "The basic truth we've heard all of our lives is if it's too good to be true, it probably isn't."

He said he thought he was being cautious, especially after some friends warned him it could be scam.

Lindsay said he questioned the scammers about their location and the logistics of the business several times, but they always had an answer.

So when the bank said the check was good, he thought the deal was done.

Lindsay said its not likely he'll get his money back.

He hopes this can be a lesson to other Lincoln people to be careful.

Lindsay said he also hopes banks will do more to protect customers and not post money in accounts until checks officially clear.

Police said you should always be cautious of accepting checks from unknown people, especially when they ask you to deposit the check and send money elsewhere.