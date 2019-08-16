Former Nebraska medicaid worker sentenced for fraud

A Lincoln man was sentenced to jail and ordered to pay over $275,000 in restitution after abusing his Power of Attorney rights while controlling his father's affairs.

According to a press release, after an investigation the U.S. District Court of Nebraska sentenced Craig A. Barnett, of Lincoln, to serve 16 months in jail, three years probation, and ordered him to make $276,878 in restitution after Barnett pleaded guilty to obtaining money from his father’s pension checks and other benefits by materially false and fraudulent pretenses.

Investigators found that from February 26, 2010, to August 5, 2016 Barnett held a Power of Attorney granting him control of his father’s affairs and used it to take control of his parent’s income.

In addition to pension funds, Barnett also took money from the sale of his father’s Omaha home and defrauded the Nebraska Medicaid program of $84,110 in benefits by claiming his father’s only income was from Social Security after he was moved to a nursing home in December 2014.

“Fraudulent transactions like these have a severe impact on pension plans and impact the hard-earned retirement savings of legal beneficiaries,” said Employee Benefits Security Administration Regional Director Jim Purcell, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barnett fraudulently converted his father’s income and assets which included $113,858 from the Social Security Administration, $13,872 from the Joseph Pulitzer Pension Plan, $75,000 in grant payments from the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and payments of $65,000from Virtus Funds, a mutual fund company.