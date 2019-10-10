Lincoln man sentenced for being a marijuana user in possession of ammunition

A Lincoln man was sentenced for being a marijuana user in possession of ammunition on Thursday. United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 27-year-old Lamarkius Kentrell Brunt was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf to 12 months plus one day in prison for possessing ammunition while he was a user of and addicted to marijuana. Following the prison term, Brunt will serve three years on supervised release.

Officers of the Lincoln Police Department were preparing to execute a search warrant at the residence of Brunt’s girlfriend and co-defendant, Yasmiene Blanton on August 22, 2018. Officers saw Brunt leave the residence, and he was stopped and detained. He told officers he did not live at that residence but admitted keeping belongings there. Brunt said there would be marijuana and ammunition in the residence. He admitted using marijuana. The search warrant was executed at Blanton’s residence. During that search, officers found multiple rounds of different types of ammunition, marijuana, items in Brunt’s name and mail addressed to Brunt at that residence.

In August of 2019, Blanton was sentenced for the same offense to time served, (approximately four months), and was placed on three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

