Lincoln man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor, blames split personality

A Lincoln man, who blamed his sex crimes on a split personality, will spend up to 30 years in prison. Brandon Hill, 27, was sentenced to 22-30 years in Lancaster County District Court this week.

Hill took a plea agreement - pleading no contest to First Degree Sexual Assault and Generation of Child Pornography.

Hill was arrested in October 2018 following the victim's interview at the Child Advocacy Center.

According to court documents, Hill had sex with a female older than 12 but younger than 16, between 50 and 100 times from March 2017 to October 2018. Hill admitted to also sending and receiving nude photos of the victim during the same time period, according to the arresting document.

During an interview with investigators, Hill said he had split personalities within him and that one of those split personalities had sex with the victim. He said he can't always control when they take over, according to the arresting document.

