Lincoln man sentenced in 27th and Holdrege murder

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 64 to 70 years in prison for shooting to death a Lincoln resident near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

Michael Dewey, 22, was sentenced Monday in connection with the shooting.

Police said Dewey killed Desmond Fowler on May 16.

Court documents revealed Dewey and another man were in the area in a failed attempt to buy drugs.

Fowler began yelling at the other man and ran after them as they drove off.

Dewey fired several shots at Fowler when the vehicle stopped at a red light near 27th & Holdrege.