Lincoln man sentenced on child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Lincoln man will serve 12 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jordan Goeschel, 27, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday in Lincoln to 12 years in prison by Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard, for receiving and distributing child pornography.

In addition to his prison sentence, Goeschel will serve 20 years on supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

Between May, 2016 and April, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol received more than 90 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating a specific user was uploading videos and images of child pornography. Additionally, in August, 2017, Dropbox, Inc. provided information to law enforcement that more than 31,500 media files consisting of videos and photographs had been uploaded to a cloud account. More than 4,700 of those files contained child pornography in which appeared children under the age of twelve (12). After further investigation, a search warrant was executed at Goeschel’s residence in Lincoln and his Apple iPhone was seized. A forensic examination of that phone identified an additional 92 files that contained child pornography that Goeschel had received and distributed.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.