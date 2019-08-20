Lincoln man shoots at officers, commits suicide

A Lincoln man committed suicide Monday night after a two hour stand off in Sherman County. Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man near Highway 92 and 472B.

They found 23-year-old Trevor Jorgensen with a firearm. At first Jorgensen fired multiple rounds at the deputies. Then Jorgensen hid in a tree line. Once the Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrived to help, Jorgensen again fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers.

Around 10:30 p.m., Jorgensen exited the tree line, ignored verbal commands from officers, turned the rifle on himself, and committed suicide. Officials say officers never fired a shot. No officers were hurt.

NSP will conduct an investigation.

