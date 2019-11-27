Lincoln man taking part in unique clinical trial to fight blood cancer

A Lincoln man is one of only 180 patients worldwide taking part in a clinical trial to fight a specific type of blood cancer. He has run out of treatment options.

Michael Cox looks to start over.

“Now I have three birthdays,” said Cox.

First, there’s his actual birthday 62-years-ago, then his second birthday when he got a stem cell transplant which beat back the blood cancer for months, and now this.

“If they can learn something and help other people. I’m thrilled,” said Cox.

He's the first myeloma patient to be a part of a clinical trial at Nebraska Medicine's Fred and Pamela Buffett cancer center. It's called "Car T-Cell" therapy.

“Take my own cells out of me and send them to California. Do something to them,” said Cox.

The science is complicated.

His cells are re-engineered in a lab and then shipped back to Nebraska on dry ice. Then the medical staff begins the slow process of warming up his cells that have been taught how to find cancer hidden in the body and destroy it, harnessing the natural power of our immune system.

“This is a therapy where it has revolutionized the way we treat lymphoma and acute leukemia. We hope to rely on the similar success in this disease as well,” said Doctor Muhamed Baljevic.

While Thanksgiving will be spent in the Cancer Center with family from Lincoln, Michael Cox will likely be out next week, just 15 days after getting back his re-engineered cells.

“You go through something like this and there’s lots of joy every day. Things you didn’t see before,” said Cox.