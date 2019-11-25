Lincoln man uses his education to help fellow patients, all while recovering from brain surgery

Matthew Kutscher spends his days at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Lincoln campus re-learning how to walk, how to talk and how to move the entire left side of his body.

He's also using his doctorate degree in instructional technology, helping Madonna's researchers develop technology for patients.

All while recovering from brain surgery.

"I was diagnosed with a second brain tumor in September," Kutscher said. "I had surgery at Mayo Clinic and it caused the left side of my body to be pretty much knocked out."

Kutscher, who works in instructional technology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has taken those skills and brought them to Madonna.

"It seemed like a natural fit," Kutscher said.

He's helping test eye-tracking software that allows those who've lost the ability to physically or verbally communicate use only their eyes to type.

It's technology similar to what he helps students and faculty at UNL use, and technology critical to many patients at Madonna.

"if you lose your ability to communicate it can impact your employment, your social interactions, your day-to-day communications, your ability to manage your care," Dr. Susan Fager, with Madonna said.

Fager said Kutscher provides a unique perspective since he's work professionally with this kind of technology, but can also relate to the patients.

Kutscher doesn't need the technology himself, he said he just knows how big of an impact it can have on those who do.

He said, "one of my missions in life is to make a difference and I feel like this is an opportunity to do that."