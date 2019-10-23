Lincoln man wins History Channel's "Forged in Fire"

Colton Arias, a Lincoln native and UNL student, won his episode of the History Channel's "Forged in Fire."

"Forged in Fire" is a bladesmithing contest that pits people from across the country against each other to see who can make the best knife. It's a 4-round competition with a chance at winning $10,000.

While Arias displayed his skill expertly in the final rounds of his episode, bladesmithing is something Arias stumbled into.

"I started bladesmithing when I was 11 or so," said Arias. "When my grandpa gave me his old coal forge."

Not long after getting bladesmithing, Arias began watching "Forged in Fire."

"I liked that they were giving publicity to an otherwise unknown art form," said Arias.

Arias had been selling his work for a while on his Instagram page when he was contacted by scouts for the show. At the time, he was 17 and not allowed to participate. When they asked again a year later, he was all in.

"Of course I said yes," said Arias. "Because I was old enough and it was summer and I really had nothing going on."

Arias was sworn to secrecy following the filming this summer, but since the episode is allowed to celebrate, and tell family and friends. Arias also said he was the youngest on his episode, but his age didn't stop him from doing his best.

"I was the youngest person in my episode of all the four competitors, so I feel like I was a little underestimated. So that's fine, I'll just show them what I can do later, right?"