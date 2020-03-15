1-on-1 interview with Lincoln mayor as coronavirus pandemic continues

The coronavirus continues to change the landscape of daily life across the world and in the United States, and the city of Lincoln has been no different.

1011's Bill Schammert sits down with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

For more information on the coronavirus' impact on Lincoln, call 402-441-8006 or visit health.lincoln.ne.gov.

