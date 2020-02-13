Lincoln mayor talks plan for potholes

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city is taking working on short term and long term plans to address potholes in Lincoln.

According to the city, as the wintry freeze-thaw cycles produce more potholes, the mayor said the city is doubling down on its year-round efforts to fill potholes as quickly and efficiently as possible.

So far in 2020, city crews have used 235,000 pounds of filling materials – enough to complete about 5,500 repairs.

The mayor encouraged residents to assist the City in two ways – to slow down and give street crews plenty of room to work and to report potholes to the City.

Potholes and other non-emergency street problems can be reported in three ways:

Download the free UPLNK app for their phones at lincoln.ne.gov or in the iOS or Android stores. For the last two years, Lincoln has been one of the top ten cities of its size in closing cases that were reported on the app. In 2019, more than 16,000 cases reported on UPLNK were resolved. More than a third of those were for pothole repair.

Report through UPLNK online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pothole).

Call the Pothole Hotline at 402-441-7646.

When reporting through phones or online, an UPLNK report will be created that automatically generates work orders for crews.

“In recent years, the City added some new tools that have increased our capacity to fight potholes,” said Gaylor Baird. “The City has four pothole patching machines that allow one crew member to do the work that previously required four. That’s an example of how we continually leverage industry innovations that allow us to make better repairs and maximize public dollars.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird said the best long-term solution is to better maintain streets so potholes are less likely to form in the first place. She again thanked Lincoln voters for approving an additional investment of $13 million a year for six years for city streets.

“We are making a major investment in our streets beginning with this upcoming construction season,” she said. “We will invest 73.5 percent of the additional funds in improving our existing streets. We ask for your patience in advance - all the street closures, detours and orange cones that you will start to see this spring are a sign of better streets ahead and less potholes in the future!”