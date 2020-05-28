Lincoln mayor to allow some restaurants to expand outdoor dining areas

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said on Thursday she will take emergency action to allow some restaurants to expand their outside seating areas to increase capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baird said at her daily press conference that the action will allow certain restaurants to expand their outside seating areas. She added that she will waive certain regulations put forth by the city.

Some restaurants in the downtown area could put tables on lawns or parking lots where food and alcohol can be served, Baird said.

There would be no fee for the new dining permit application for restaurants, and the goal is to allow restaurants to expand capacity while keeping social distance.

Baird said even some lightly traveled streets could be closed down to accommodate these restaurants.

Also discussed at the press conference was 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the Lancaster County total to 1,135 positive cases.

The number of recoveries remained at 158 and 9 deaths have been reported.

Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez also discussed a new cluster of cases, this one at Universal Cold Storage which has reported a total of 31 COVID-19 cases.

Many of the individuals who work at Universal Cold Storage are close contacts of people who work at the Smithfield Plant in Crete, Lopez said.

Currently, there are 319 total cases tied to the Smithfield Plant, according to the health department. 185 of those are employees.

There are 27 cases tied to the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly. 18 of those cases are employees.

There are also 27 cases tied to the Smithfield Plant in Lincoln, and 19 of those are employees.