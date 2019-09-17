Lincoln mayor to give first State of City Tuesday

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will deliver the State of the City address on Tuesday.

It will happen at a public breakfast event at Embassy Suites on P Street.

For the fourth year, Leadership Lincoln will co-host the event and introduce its new classes for 2019-2020.

The breakfast buffet will begin at 7:15 a.m., and the program is expected to start at 7:30 a.m.

"Lincoln is poised for more growth over the next four years, and I look forward to sharing our plans during my first State of the City Address," said Mayor Gaylor Baird, who participated in Leadership Lincoln's Executive Series in 2005. "I want to thank Leadership Lincoln for partnering with us on this event and for its long history of effective leadership development for our community."

"This is special year for us as we celebrate our 35th year developing strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln," said Mick Hale, Executive Director of Leadership Lincoln. "We're excited to hear the Mayor's vision and to introduce the participants in our three adult cohorts and our youth cohort."

Hale said last year's event sold out, so it has moved to the Embassy Suites to accommodate more people. "It's exciting to see that so many members of the public are actively engaged in the life of our community and want to be more informed and involved," Hale said.

This will be the mayor's first such address since taking office this past May.

Some seats will be open for those who just want to listen to the speech.