Lincoln mom speaks out about car break-ins around Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department continues cracking down on car break-ins happening throughout the Capitol City, and for victims, it's costing them a lot of money and their peace of mind, questioning their safety in their own neighborhoods.

The Swenson family tells 10/11 their cars have been broken into not once, not twice, but three times.

10/11 Now spoke to a Lincoln woman who's unfortunately, become all too familiar with this crime.

"Taylor called me and said, 'Mom, my car's been broken into,'" Cheryl Swenson tells 10/11.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Regent Heights neighborhood, just southwest of 84th and Adams.

Swenson says, "I've always preached to my kids to lock your doors [and] take all expensive belongings inside."

What Taylor Swenson found when she walked outside was a smashed back window and the ground was covered in glass.

"They rumaged through her middle console [and] her glove compartment," says Taylor's mom.

Thieves walked away with Taylor's makeup bag, but they didn't stop there, they broke into her friend's car and the neighbor's car, too.

Swenson tells 10/11, "My daughter feels violated."

On top of that, Swenson's insurance didn't cover getting her window fixed. The family had to pay hundreds for a new one.

Swenson says, "I was able to help her, but what if this was someone else whose parent wasn't able to help them financially to get that window fixed?"

LPD says as of April 2020, ,more than 400 cars across Lincoln have been broken into.

Sergeant Angela Sands with the Lincoln Police Department says, "We've had a rash of smash and grabs, where they're breaking the windows and stealing from the cars."

LPD tells us what makes this crime so hard to investigate is because catching these thieves is far from easy, "Even if we arrest one group, it's still going to continue because there's so many different groups to arrest."

Because of that, police are ramping up patrol units, handing out warning flyers and going undercover.

"While you're sleeping, we are out here, and I promise you, we are going to try hard to stop it and prevent it. We're trying to catch those responsible," Sgt. Sands tells 10/11.

LPD says something that's really helping them is when people upload doorbell video of car break-ins using the app called "Neighbors."