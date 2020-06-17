Lincoln native reported missing in Hawaii

A 28-year-old Lincoln native and former University of Nebraska - Lincoln student has been reported missing in Hawaii.

Clare Maney, who now lives in Kailua-Kona, was reported missing Monday. According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, she was last seen on surveillance camera walking the shoreline with dive fins on Sunday. Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Maney and said she is in need of medical attention.

The coast guard called off their search for Maney Tuesday evening but the fire department is still searching.

Maney works as a tour guide in Hawaii according to her Facebook page.

Maney is described as 5'11, 145 pounds, fair complexion, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Maney to call Officer Rebecca Carruthers at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.