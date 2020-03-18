Lincoln neighborhood getting kids outside to look for shamrocks on house doors

Lincoln's country club neighborhood is making an effort to get families outside during the pandemic by having them look for shamrocks on people's doors. Several homes in the area are participating to keep families exercising.

Country club neighbor Rosie Franz said, "Well, I mean, you get to be outside and get in the fresh air and you get to see all of the houses and maybe see your neighbors." Families say they've seen anywhere from 30 different shamrocks to over 100 of them.

Some people bought theirs from a store, but others were creative and made their own. Country club neighbor Theo Krutak said, "Some of them, they have like different patterns on them and different shapes."

While it was supposed to be for St. Patrick's Day, families in the neighborhood plan to keep them out longer to keep people outside exercising.