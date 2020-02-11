Lincoln' non-profit Bright Lights hosts Night Lights Fundraiser

What do whiskey, cupcakes, pork and painting have in common? They're all part of Bright Lights' Night Lights fundraising event happening late February.

Every summer, thousands of Lincoln students experience hands-on learning through the non-profit Bright Lights, but on the evening of February 29th, parents are invited out for a night to be a kid again.

The Night Lights Fundraiser will include classes like cupcake decorating, acrylic painting and whiskey tasting.

Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventures executive director Lori Paulsen tells 10/11, "February 29th is an extra day on the calendar, so what a great chance to use that day and help an organization that is great for kids? Also, it's great fun. It's a comfortable environment where everyone gets to learn a little something but really have fun."

Ticket proceeds will go towards summer programs for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

To purchase tickets for the Night Lights Fundraiser, you can visit here.