Lincoln non-profit hosts blanket drive for children living in poverty

Forty-six percent of all Lincoln Public School students qualify for free and reduced lunch. Research shows children who live in poverty have a higher rate of dropping out of school.

"Blixt Locally Grown" is a non-profit that works in schools in Lincoln integrating the arts into the lives of children and their families. In 2016, Blixt first organized a blanket drive for kids living in poverty who attended Clinton Elementary School.

After learning that 94 percent of Clinton Elementary School children went home every weekend with a "food backpack," founders of Blixt, Petra Wahlqvist and Becky Boesen knew they had to do something. Around Christmas of that year, they heard from LPS principals that kids started to ask Santa to bring them blankets.

Vice president of Blixt Locally Grown says, "We thought, 'Oh my gosh. These kids are so cool. They're so smart. They're so dynamic. A good night's sleep can't stand in the way of them bringing their best selves to the world.'"

Now, Blixt volunteers work side-by-side with a handful of LPS principals to distribute the blankets to children who need them the most. Blixt is accepting donations of new or homemade blankets that are twin-sized or bigger. Blixt just delivered blankets before Christmas but is planning to do an even bigger delivery at the end of February.

If you would like to donate blankets, A Novel Idea Bookstore in downtown Lincoln is accepting drop-offs.

You can also reach out to Blixt on their website or their Facebook page.