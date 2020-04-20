Lincoln nurse helps treat COVID-19 patients in New York hospital

New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus with over 253,000 cases and 18,000 deaths. Right now, one Lincoln nurse is at a hospital there, helping to take care of thousands of sick individuals.

(Source: KOLN).

Nick Rainforth is a registered nurse in Lincoln. Rainforth said that after elective surgeries were cancelled in Nebraska, he didn't have much to do. He didn't want his skills to go to waste, when he knew people in New York could use his help.

It has now been eight days since Rainforth arrived in New York, working 12-hour shifts at NYU Windthrop.

"It's basically the whole hospital is full of ventilators and people dying from COVID," said Rainforth.

Rainforth signed a two-month contract. He's working on a COVID-unit where everyone has tested positive, most of those people are intubated.

"There were four ICU'S before all of this started, they've added 10 since then, there's a conference room they've made into an ICU," Rainforth said.

On his floor, he said every nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 and took a few days off, but are back helping people.

"Every patient I look at, you look at, you just kind of know that, I know they probably won't make it," Rainforth said. "Whether they're 50 or 70 years old, we're not seeing many people older now because they already died".

As for outside of the hospital, things are empty. Rainforth said from what he has seen, New Yorkers are taking it seriously because most know at least one person impacted. Rainforth said he doesn't want people to be scared, he just wants them to be aware.

As he starts his second week, Rainforth is just glad he can help.

"It's been pretty powerful and I'm exhausted, but this is where I needed to be," Rainforth said.