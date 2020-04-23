Lincoln nurse manager makes daily positivity posts on Facebook

It continues to be an extremely stressful time for those working on the front lines of the pandemic, but healthcare workers are trying to cope and stay in good spirits, including a nurse here in Lincoln.

Sara Hennessy is a registered nurse and nurse manager at Bryan West. She's worked there for the past 12 years.

She tells 10/11 Now because she manages multiple nurses, she felt like she needed to set a good example on how to stay positive during such a rough time.

At the end of each day on Facebook, Hennessy posts what's made her smile throughout her day.

She calls it her daily joy and gratitude posts. The goal is to find the light in such a dark time.

She tells 10/11 Now one of the simple things making her smile these days include spending quality time with her family when she gets home from a long day of work.

"We bake cookies together now, and we watch movies together now. Just those things that we thought we didn't have time for, I think we're finding and appreciating maybe we just weren't making time for. So, it's been an opportunity to just spend time with them and just see their personalities come out," says Hennessy.

During her free time, Hennessy says being able to get out into her front yard and create art chalk for kids in her neighborhood is one of her favorite things to post to Facebook.

From trying on Snapchat filters with friends to cooking and baking with her sons, Hennessy has gained a new appreciation for things simply bringing her peace.

She tells 10/11 Now having people in the community deliver snacks and treats to nurses during her shift touches her in such a special way.

Hennessy says she hopes others are impacted enough by her posts to start realizing what small things are making them happy as well.

Hennessy says, "We all recognize that joy is that common language we all benefit from. So, just choosing to find that each day, even on the darkest days, trying to find that one thing to get you through, and if you can't find it, reach out to somebody else to help you see that light."

Hennessy tells 10/11 ever since she's started making her positivity posts, some people have told her it's the highlight of their day.

She says she wants to inspire others to find their own happiness, even if it's the little things.

Hennessy says for her, some days are harder than others to realize what's brought her a bit of joy, but she tries to find at least three things every day.

Hennessy tells us these positivity posts and her family are what's pushing her to get through each day.

Right now, Hennessy doesn't have a timeline on when she'll stop her gratitude posts. She tells us it's possible she may even continue posting them after the pandemic is over.