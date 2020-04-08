LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on first COVID-19 death in Lincoln

City of Lincoln health officials confirmed Wednesday the first COVID-19 related death in Lancaster County. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will provide more details in a news conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here when it begins.

Three new lab-confirmed cases were also reported in Lincoln today, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 37.

Health officials in LIncoln are now monitoring 110 individuals.

Lancaster County reports 1,194 negative tests and 37 positives with 16 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.