Lincoln officials prepare for possible Coronavirus spread

According to the CDC, six people have died in Washington state due to Coronavirus. With the possibility of it spreading, Lincoln and Lancaster County officials are preparing for it to come here.

(Photo: CDC) (MGN)

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city is doing everything in its power to keep people safe.

"While the coronavirus is a very real public threat," Mayor Gaylor Baird said, "Residents can find reassurance in the strong team of professionals from across the community."

The mayor is working closely with the interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez on how to avoid spreading it.

"Individuals should have a two week supply of essentials," Lopez said, " Such as food water and medication."

Mayor Gaylor Baird said the city is working on three things to keep people informed about the virus: Providing updates on the city's website, creating a public hotline number (402-441-8006) and more community briefings.

"There is no impact on critical services in Lincoln or Lancaster County," Mayor Gaylor Baird said, "And everyone needs to know that we have measures in place to detect any cases quickly."

Local hospitals including Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth said it will increase its levels of preparedness at all hospitals. Lincoln Public Schools will be checking in every so often on students and staff who may be sick. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said it will add Italy to its list of places its stopping study abroad projects.

Lopez said the city will start training exercise this week. "What we know from history," Lopez said, "Is that we need to be aware and be prepared and by doing this we can minimize any impact we have in our community."

Right now, there are no cases of COVID-19 or Coronavirus in Lincoln or Lancaster County.