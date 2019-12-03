Lincoln's only unfinished furniture store set to close after 62 year run

Leonard's Unfinished Furniture will close at the end of December after having its doors open for 62 years.

Leonard Mozer has owned the place since 1958 and the store has been in the family for 100 years.

Mozer said, "I'm getting out to the age and its time to retire." He also sells miniature figures and doll houses.

Some of his best memories of the store are from when a girl came into the store frequently to look at new doll houses.

"I was a cheap baby sitter when you think about it. This girl never gave us problems she was as sweet as could be," Mozer said.

His son, Larry, said he used to work with his dad over the summers in the store always enjoying those times.

He also says he's very proud of his dad and wants people to know what he's accomplished.

"It's an example of what you can accomplish if you put your mind to it and you believe in yourself and you believe in yourself and you put in a lot of hard work," Larry Mozer said.

When asked about his legacy in Lincoln, Leonard doesn't know what it'll be, but wants all of his customers to know one thing.

"I'm sure some of these kids when they were small bought dollhouses. Now they're getting dollhouses for their children and maybe grand children and I hope they remember the first house they bought," Leonard Mozer said.

Although Leonard is proud to own the store for this long, it is not his greatest accomplishment.

His greatest goal was seeing his kids grow up to become doctors and news reporter.

The store is expected to close at the end of December.