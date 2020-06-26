Lincoln friends remodel van, plan to travel for six months

During the quarantine, many are feeling the urge to travel and get away. A pair of Lincoln friends are doing just that, leaving everything behind and traveling for the next six months in a remodeled van.

Coddy Macneill and Bryon Halsey convert this van into a living space as they plan to travel the country for six months.

Coddy Macneill and Bryon Hansey went on a cruise in November, that's when they realized they wanted to travel more and see the country. And on Saturday, they're doing just that.

It took six weeks to gear up the van, now it's equipped with water, a table and a fridge. The friends don't have a set destination and are following their friends and family's recommendations. They're planning to tent everywhere they go as a way to social distance.

They both quit their jobs and are ready for this new experience.

"We were nervous if we didn't take this opportunity it might not happen again.. we might not get that chance.." said Coddy Macneill. "The world is changing so dramatically we don't know what the world is going to look like after the pandemic."

"I'm hoping on this journey I'm able to discover a new passion and invest myself and kind of destress, recenter myself and get a different perspective on what the world has to offer," said Bryon Halsey.

The friends are taking off at 11 a.m. sharp on Saturday. They have Facebook, Instagram and a blog that they'll be updating every Sunday.

You can follow along: https://unearthingfernweh.com