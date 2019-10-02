Lincoln parent wants LPS to fix overcrowding in schools

A Lincoln parent wants LPS to build more schools after it announced the largest enrollment numbers ever.

LPS said 42,297 students are enrolled in Lincoln public schools.

Associate Superintendent Matt Larson said, "We have five high schools this year with more than 2,000 students; two of them in fact have more than 2,300."

Lincoln East parent and graduate Andrew Loudon said overcrowding is a serious issue at schools.

"Every time I go there for a parent teacher conference, you can barely move around," Loudon said.

He said when he went to East, his graduating class was 360 students. His son's graduating class is over 550 students.

Larson said an advisory committee recommended it build two more schools and multiple middle schools.

"The school board is in the process of working through the recommendations of that committee," he said.

Loudon hopes LPS can begin the process of building more school as it is becoming an issue.

"We need new schools in Lincoln to ease the overcrowding issue," he said.

LPS will need a bond between 250 and 290 million dollars. It said, if given the bond, will not raise the tax levy.