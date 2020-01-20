Lincoln people celebrate MLK Day with 'Walk Together' March

Dozens of people in Lincoln gathered Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by marching to the State Capitol.

The day started with a rally inside the Nebraska Student Union, followed shortly after by the march to the capitol building.

Jake Kirkland Jr. has marched the last 25 years and said he enjoys seeing young people advocate for change.

"It just warms your heart to see them share from their heart what they know to be true," Kirkland Jr. said.

The rally and march are organized by a committee with several Lincoln students.

This year's rally and march were called 'Walk Together' to show it will take a group of people to make a difference.

"We wanted to put a real special effort in the Lincoln community," Kirkland Jr. said. "Lets address this together."

Kirkland Jr. said with younger people becoming involved, there is more hope for activists to bring more inclusion to the U.S.

"There is a better day coming and that if we stay inspired and believe and work at it collectively, we can hopefully get to that promise land Martin talked about," Kirkland Jr. said.

Several more events will take place at UNL this week in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil Rights activist Ruby Bridges will give a speech about desegregating an all white school in New Orleans back in the '60s on Wednesday.