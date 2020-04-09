Lincoln plumbers adjust services due to COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, plumbers here in Lincoln are staying committed to serving people in their homes. They say they'll continue working while keeping the safety and well-being of both customers and employees as a top priority.

Plumbers at John Henry's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Lincoln are no longer shaking hands or even bumping elbows with customers when they enter homes. They say they they want to contribute to flattening the curve.

For years, workers at John Henry's have put on shoe covers as soon as they walk into someone's home. Now, they've added onto their protective gear by wearing gloves and masks when necessary.

Before plumbers respond to a service call, customers are asked a series of questions inquiring about their recent travel history and if someone in the home is sick or has been sick the past few weeks.

The company tells 10/11 they appreciate their customers for being upfront and honest about any concerning issues that could potentially put themselves and workers at risk.

"You know, we [have] families too that we [have] to come home to. So, it's important that we protect ourselves, but not only us, customers as well. We're going into their homes. That's their sanctuary, their safe haven, and [we have] to give them that piece of mind that we're really there for them," says John Henry's plumbing professional Adam Marco.

John Henry's plumbers are now being required to sanitize their work stations before starting and after finishing jobs. This includes disinfecting anything they've touched in someone's home and any pieces of equipment used.

Plumbers tell 10/11 they are aiming to put their customers' minds at ease, knowing they'll do everything they can to protect them as they continue to work.

Many of the homes John Henry's plumbers enter belong to the elderly, who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Depending on the issue, plumbers can spend between 30 minutes and four hours inside someone's home. That's why John Henry's plumbers say they are going the extra mile to protect themselves and customers.

For plumber Adam Marco, he's taking even more extra precautions since his wife works in a hospital daycare. He tells 10/11, "She makes me [undress] in the garage to take [all my work clothes] off out there. I put my clothes in the wash right away. Then, I take a shower. It's just those little extra things that we're doing right now to kind of help [stop] the spread of this stuff."

The decision is left up to individual plumbers at John Henry's to proceed with entering a home if they are made aware that someone is self-quarantining inside that home. Plumbers tell 10/11 they have not yet ran into that issue, but will deal with it as it comes.

One of the main things John Henry's plumbers tell 10/11 they've been affected by due to the pandemic is the delivery of parts from their warehouse. Plumbers say right now, they're remaining busy and are responding to calls as best as they can.

You can find out more information about John Henry's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning by visiting their website.