Gunshot hits car outside of southwest Lincoln home

Police are investigating a report of multiple gunshots fired outside of a southwest Lincoln home on Saturday night.

Officers said no injuries were reported but an unoccupied car was hit by one of the shots.

Officers were called to the area of SW 24th and West C Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers believe the incident may have stemmed from a prior disturbance earlier that night.

Officers found multiple shell casings and recovered one bullet. Police said one bullet hit a vehicle in the home's driveway.

According to police, there were multiple witnesses and a suspect vehicle was seen leaving that scene.

Lincoln Police are reviewing digital evidence and surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

