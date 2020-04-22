NSP Helicopter used in search that ended with 2 arrested in Lincoln

Lincoln police arrested two people after a report of a suspicious car turned into a large-scale search near 12th and Hill Streets Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area around 12:10 p.m. for a car with its doors open and horn honking for several hours.

When officers arrived, Mariah Rodriguez was sitting in the passenger seat, when a man later identified as Randy Whiteley walked up and tried locking the vehicle, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police said Whiteley walked away before officers discovered about 0.9 grams of meth and loaded syringes inside the vehicle. He was said to return a short time later where he ran from officers.

LPD says Whiteley temporarily escaped through nearby backyards. Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter was brought in to help in the search.

Around 1:30 p.m., a homeowner called police to report a man had just ran into a nearby home near 14th and Van Dorn.

Officers say Whiteley forced his way into the home and was hiding inside an attic crawl space.

Officers canvassed the area and discovered that Whiteley had attempted to enter/successfully entered multiple residences in his attempt to evade law enforcement. Whiteley damaged the garage door of one residence.

Whiteley is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to obey order of police officer.

Rodriguez is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.