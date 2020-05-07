Lincoln police arrest man in late January stolen car case

Lincoln police officers have made an arrest in a stolen car case that happened more than three months ago.

On January 27, LPD went to the Hy-Vee parking lot on N 27th Street, near N View Drive, where a man reported his car had been stolen.

The man told responding officers that he had left his car parked in the lot with the keys inside and engine running.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area and were able to identify two people who got inside the car.

A tip helped investigators identify Adam Jarzynka, who investigators said was in jail on April 9 for theft by receiving charges.