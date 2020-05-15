Lincoln Police arrest second suspect in January apartment burglaries

Lincoln police officers recently arrested a second suspect in an apartment burglary case from earlier this year.

On January 12, police officers were dispatched to a number of burglaries that had happened at Latitude Apartments on S 11th Street, near downtown.

LPD said all five apartments had shut doors but they were unlocked.

The total loss of stolen property was $1,251, according to LPD.

Using fingerprint evidence, investigators arrested Achul Ring, 25, on February 17.

LPD said based on information from his interview and follow up investigation by officers, they were able to identify a second suspect: Lee Myles, 36.

This Thursday, around 1 p.m., officers located Myles at a traffic stop at 27th and Fairfield Streets, in northeast Lincoln.

Myles is facing five counts of burglary charges.

Investigators do not believe more arrests will be forthcoming.