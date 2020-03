Lincoln Police are investigating a report of several gunshots heard near 51st and Greenwood Street.

On March 11, around 10:30 p.m., police said they received several calls reporting they had heard multiple gunshots.

When police arrived they found several shell casings in the street but didn't find any damaged property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.