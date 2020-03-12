Lincoln police looking for group of teens potentially involved in a string of downtown vandalisms

Lincoln Police are looking for a group of teenagers they believe are responsible for vandalism and assault in the area of 14th and Q street.

Police said they responded to a string of vandalisms in that area Wednesday. They said a large planter was tipped over at the Grand Theater and several window panes were broken near 14th and Q.

There was also an assault reported.

Officers caught a group of four teenage girls near Union Plaza after they were seen running away from 20th and Q, where windows had been broken out.

Police cited two of the teens for being in the park after dark, but believe there were more teenagers involved.

No arrests have been made.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.