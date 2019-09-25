Lincoln police officer undergoes cancer treatment while continuing to serve

Lincoln Police Officer Stacy Pratt approaches police work like she approaches life.

"You have to have the right mindset," Pratt said.

It's the same approach the 27 year LPD veteran has about fighting cancer.

"I decided early on that I wasn't going to let cancer dictate how I lived my life," Pratt said.

Pratt was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in February after finding a lump during a self-exam of her breast.

It's a rare and aggressive type of cancer with limited treatment options.

"I didn't realize how serious this sub-type of breast cancer was until I started doing research," Pratt said.

"Its pretty scary really."

Pratt has had a double mastectomy, eight rounds of chemo and is now halfway through her 30 days of radiation.

She's worked through it all.

Even going to radiation during her shift.

Her husband, also a police officer, calls her a rockstar.

"I can't begin to tell you how strong she is," Michael Pratt said. "From the beginning it was devastating to me and she was upbeat.. she smiled through it."

And she continues to smile.

"The goal is to live your best life every day," Pratt said,

She said this experience has changed her entire perspective. Teaching her what's really important in life and showing her how to be grateful, even when faced with her toughest challenge yet.

"I have time, Pratt said. "And am able to do a lot of things and mend a lot of fences and make the choice to live the rest of my life happy with all of those around me."

