Lincoln Police respond to stabbing at party

Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing which occurred near 29th and E Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called in around 2:27 a.m. to a party where two of the house's residence suffered from stab wounds. A female victim suffered from a 4-inch laceration. A male victim suffered from multiple lacerations to the hand. Both were taken to the hospital.

Both victims refused to cooperate with the police and were cited for maintaining a disorderly house.

This event is still under investigation.