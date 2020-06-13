LPD responds to gunshot in Downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to an argument which resulted in a gunshot near 14th and O Street Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. According to LPD, a woman and a man, 38-year-old Antonio Ficklin, were having a heated argument. The woman tried to enter her car and leave the area, but was boxed in by Ficklin.

Ficklin then drew a handgun and fired once at the car. The bullet entered through the front window of the car and exited through the back window.

No injuries occurred due to the incident. Ficklin was arrested for terrorist threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.