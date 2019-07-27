Lincoln police respond to medical emergencies at Marriott Hotel

Lincoln police responded to a medical emergency at the Marriott Hotel on Saturday at around 3:58 p.m.

According to officials,two employees suffered from medical issues, including a report that one was not breathing, at the Marriott Hotel at 8th & R. One of the employees, a man in his 40's, was pronounced dead.

The other employee, a man in his 20's, was taken to the hospital.

Officials checked the building to look for a cause but haven't found anything obvious.

Officials are currently examining the scene to determine the cause. According to officials, there is no harm to the public.